Insecurity: Ohanaeze advises Igbos to be vigilant, warns security agents against intimidation

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised all Igbos returning home for the Christmas and New Year holidays to be aware of the perilous time and insecurity challenges facing Igbos in the South-East. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, in her Christmas message to Ndigbo, issued a tough warning to the security agents intimidating motorists and passengers travelling from different parts of the country to South-Eastern Nigeria for the festive season to desist from such actions.

Ohanaeze said that it had discovered that there were attempts by a particular tribe amongst the security agents to deliberately swindle, molest, and delay motorists of Igbo origin with evil intent either falsely accused them of being members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or the Eastern Security Network (ESN). Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said that ‘such a clandestine plot’ also includes labelling some Igbos sponsors of ESN so that they will be maimed or get slaughtered in the process.

