Insecurity: Ohanaeze seeks ceasefire among IPOB, Igbo youths

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has appealed to the restive youths in the South-East region to de-escalate tension for a period of one month. This appeal is due to the current violence in the region; in the wake of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. In a statement issued yesterday, by the Ohanaeze President- General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he called for a one-month ceasefire by the restive youths.

He said in the statement that: “It is just proper that at this juncture; the NASS caucus and two governors who are making moves to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom, be given a chance. “This is not the first time Chief Senator Ike Ekweremadu- led NASS caucus will be playing this role; they did it in the past and it was fruitful. So, we advocate that they be given the benefit of the doubt. “To this end, we appeal that every form of restiveness should cease henceforth till a period of one month; within which we expect to see visible progress towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

