Insecurity: Ohaneze youths promise military, FRSC partnership

The youth wing of the Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly has said it will partner the military and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in order to stem the tide of insecurity and road crashes in the South-East in general, and Anambra State in particular.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, recently, the Chairman, Youth Committee of the group, Prince Nnamso Nwafir Orizu, said insecurity in the South East, and Anambra State in particular, would not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

He said: “Anambra State has put much energy and resources into security; a development that has earned the state much commendation. The state did not achieve the feat alone but in collaboration with security agencies such as the military.

“But the recent security issues in the state has necessitated a collaboration, not only among security agencies, but also with relevant stakeholders, such as the Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing.”

While commiserating with the military authorities for the recent loss of some of their officers in the state, Orizu said: “We commend the efforts of the military in securing our territorial integrity. In whatever way our collaboration will be needed in ensuring that our environment is safe, we shall do it.”

