News

Insecurity: Ohaneze youths promise military, FRSC partnership

Posted on Author Echezona Okafo NNEWI Comment(0)

The youth wing of the Ohaneze Ndigbo General Assembly has said it will partner the military and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in order to stem the tide of insecurity and road crashes in the South-East in general, and Anambra State in particular.

 

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, recently, the Chairman, Youth Committee of the group, Prince Nnamso Nwafir Orizu, said insecurity in the South East, and Anambra State in particular, would not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

 

He said: “Anambra State has put much energy and resources into security; a development that has earned the state much commendation. The state did not achieve the feat alone but in collaboration with security agencies such as the military.

 

“But the recent security issues in the state has necessitated a collaboration, not only among security agencies, but also with relevant stakeholders, such as the Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing.”

 

While commiserating with the military authorities for the recent loss of some of their officers in the state, Orizu said: “We commend the efforts of the military in securing our territorial integrity. In whatever way our collaboration will be needed in ensuring that our environment is safe, we shall do it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fresh trouble for ex-director who owns 86 luxury cars

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…lawyer petitions ICPC again     A nti-graft lawyer and a prosecutor with the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Public Property (SPIP), Tosin Ojaomo, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) demanding the prosecution of Ibrahim Tumsah, a former director of finance and administration at the defunct Ministry of […]
News

Fela resurrects in Miami with launch of first Afro-Caribbean lounge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The spirit of Abami Eda, Late Fela Anikulapokuti and very much the genre of music he created, Afrobeats continue to live on as a US-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross has opened the first Afro-Caribbean Lounge to immortalized the legend. DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu and originally from Anambra State said the big […]
News Top Stories

LCCI, MAN reject new electricity tariff

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…warns of impact on households, businesses Members of the organised private sector (OPS) have faulted the Federal Government’s approval of hike in electricity tariff, effective January 1, 2021, which, they said, will further impoverish the generality of Nigerians and businesses that are yet to recover from the COVID-19 shock. Nigerians were again shocked yesterday when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica