Insecurity: Olawepo-Hashim lists steps to stabilise Nigeria

A former presidential candidate and business man, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda, towards restoring stability to Nigeria.

Olawepo Hashim, who the candidate of Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 presidential election, in a statement titled: “The dark days are here, but the light will come,” explained that the dark days were in Nigeria as death covered the land.

“It is unending sorrows for most families as our country bleeds. Insecurity is the common word now but I am a fervent believer that order shall return sooner than later,” he said. He noted that even Europe had its dark ages that later gave way to enlightenment.

His word: “That darkness surrounds a land does not mean that light will not still come. The root causes of insecurity are rising poverty, rising illiteracy, bigotry and hate. Nigeria is able to rise again once we commit to tackle these causative factors of insecurity even as we rejig the security architecture and structure of governance.

“But in the immediate (as a matter of urgency), we must take the following steps to halt the advancement of enemy forces that are already amassed in Shiroro, Niger State, around Kaduna area, and pushing towards Nasarawa State.

“They tried to come through Kogi but the young Governor of Kogi was very smart by ensuring they were not able to build a base there. The global energy expert said the ‘enemy’s agenda is so clear that you do not need to be the Chief of Army Staff to know that the aim is to encircle Abuja and take our Federal Capital soon.

“We must halt the enemy’s advancement immediately; if we need help from our loyal partners and friends, we must get it quickly. In the minimum, we must implement the following agenda. Establish a Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance.

Those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world, the enemy is multinational in its composition, we must put our house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice.

“We must have a broad-based cabinet that can inspire hope, efficiency, and National unity. We must immediately create the framework for states and local governments to have their own police. All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their state and pay taxes to the Federal purse.

“We must decentralize electricity generation, transmission via local grid and distribution. This should be on the concurrent list. All of the above are achievable within the next 90 days.”

