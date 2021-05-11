News

Insecurity: Olawepo-Hashim lists steps to stabilise Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

A former presidential candidate and business man, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda, towards restoring stability to Nigeria.

 

Olawepo Hashim, who the candidate of Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 presidential election, in a statement titled: “The dark days are here, but the light will come,” explained that the dark days were in Nigeria as death covered the land.

 

“It is unending sorrows for most families as our country bleeds. Insecurity is the common word now but I am a fervent believer that order shall return sooner than later,” he said. He noted that even Europe had its dark ages that later gave way to enlightenment.

 

His word: “That darkness surrounds a land does not mean that light will not still come. The root causes of insecurity are rising poverty, rising illiteracy, bigotry and hate. Nigeria is able to rise again once we commit to tackle these causative factors of insecurity even as we rejig the security architecture and structure of governance.

 

“But in the immediate (as a matter of urgency), we must take the following steps to halt the advancement of enemy forces that are already amassed in Shiroro, Niger State, around Kaduna area, and pushing towards Nasarawa State.

 

“They tried to come through Kogi but the young Governor of Kogi was very smart by ensuring they were not able to build a base there. The global energy expert said the ‘enemy’s agenda is so clear that you do not need to be the Chief of Army Staff to know that the aim is to encircle Abuja and take our Federal Capital soon.

 

“We must halt the enemy’s advancement immediately; if we need help from our loyal partners and friends, we must get it quickly. In the minimum, we must implement the following agenda. Establish a Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) with a friendly nation to halt the enemy’s advance.

 

 

 

Those who are fighting Nigeria are from all over the world, the enemy is multinational in its composition, we must put our house in order by resolving internal wrangling through dialogue, fairness, and justice.

 

“We must have a broad-based cabinet that can inspire hope, efficiency, and National unity. We must immediately create the framework for states and local governments to have their own police. All states should have concurrent jurisdiction over mineral resources within their state and pay taxes to the Federal purse.

 

“We must decentralize electricity generation, transmission via local grid and distribution. This should be on the concurrent list. All of the above are achievable within the next 90 days.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UNFPA expands access to Fistula care in Sokoto

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with funding from Global Affairs Canada, is implementing a three-year project on “Addressing Gaps in Gender Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices in Nigeria”. The goal of the project is to reduce the prevalence of Gender Based Violence (GBV), early child and forced marriage, obstetric fistula and female genital […]
News Top Stories

Gov: Military sabotaging counter-insurgency war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Miringa

…vows to mobilise hunters, vigilantes to ‘take over’ Army probes attack on governor’s convoy Explosion rocks Borno Depressed soldier kills lieutenant over pass Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday alleged that there has been a “complete sabotage” of the counter insurgency war in the North-East region of the country. Zulum, who expressed frustration […]
News Top Stories

Finally, CAN sues FG over CAMA

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday approached the court challenging the legality or otherwise of the just-gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020.   A statement by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said the resolve to head to court was to legally contend with some provisions of the ACT which the religious […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica