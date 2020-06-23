Insecurity: Olonisakin meets Service Chiefs, other heads of security agencies

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin Tuesday met with Service Chiefs and other Heads of Security agencies at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Although details are still sketchy, it is believed that the meeting was held to review strategies in combating security challenges in the country.

Only recently President Muhammadu Buhari had meet with the security chiefs where he bluntly told them that “their best was not good enough” considering the continued insecurity across the land.

Like this: Like Loading...