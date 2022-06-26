Insecurity: Ondo Assembly moves to strengthen Amotekun with sophisticated weapons, technology

Following the spate of insecurity across the country and the recent security breaches in the Ondo State, the state House of Assembly has disclosed that it has commenced the processes of amending the law that established the State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps.

It was learnt that after review of the law, it would give the Amotekun Corps power to have access to improved technology as well as sophisticated weapons to tackle the increasing security challenges.

Gbenga Omole, the Assembly’s spokesperson, disclosed this during the side-lines of the Oka Security Summit organised by Oka-Akoko Community in Akoko South-West Local Government Area over the weekend.

Omole, who is also a member of the House Committee on Security, said: “We (the Assembly), have been doing our best; of recent, we have to tinker with the Amotekun law.

“We are looking at the law to give more backings to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed.

“So we are supporting the government (executive) in terms of security and that law is under the process of being amended now to give more power to Amotekun.”

