Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ondo Assembly moves to strengthen Amotekun with sophisticated weapons, technology

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Following the spate of insecurity across the country and the recent security breaches in the Ondo State, the state House of Assembly has disclosed that it has commenced the processes of amending the law that established the State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps.

It was learnt that after review of the law, it would give the Amotekun Corps power to have access to improved technology as well as sophisticated weapons to tackle the increasing security challenges.

Gbenga Omole, the Assembly’s spokesperson, disclosed this during the side-lines of the Oka Security Summit organised by Oka-Akoko Community in Akoko South-West Local Government Area over the weekend.

Omole, who is also a member of the House Committee on Security, said: “We (the Assembly), have been doing our best; of recent, we have to tinker with the Amotekun law.

“We are looking at the law to give more backings to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed.

 “So we are supporting the government (executive) in terms of security and that law is under the process of being amended now to give more power to Amotekun.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise 3 militants loyal to slain warlord, Gana, in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

• As gunmen invade wake, kill kindred head, 8 others   Troops of the Nigeria Army, Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) at the weekend neutralised three notorious armed militants who claim loyalty to the slained militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana in Benue State. The suspected militants were killed in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of […]
Metro & Crime

Mob sets man ablaze for killing rice farmer

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and decapitation of a rice farmer at Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known yesterday when responding to media enquiries on the incident. Ndukwe who confirmed the killing said, […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of 5 arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a housewife, Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze. Tijani, a mother of five, allegedly poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica