Insecurity: Ondo evacuates 41 suspected northern ‘invaders’

Following the tension created by the alleged invasion of over 40 youths from the northern part of the country into Okitipupa community, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, the state government has evacuated the suspected invaders from the state over security reasons.

 

The suspects, 42 in number, who were rescued from being lynched at Okitipupa by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, were returned to their states of origin after they were profiled and debriefed by the security agency.

 

Speaking on the arrest of the invaders, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the 42 men from Jigawa and Kano states were arrested following their inability to explain their mission in the state.

 

According to Adeleye, the invaders claimed to have been invited to the state by an agent who wanted to engage them as security guards to monitor and guard pipelines for an unnamed oil firm.

