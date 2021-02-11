Insecurity: Ondo set to establish ranching, grazing reserves.

… Approves recruitment of 500 personnel, 20 operational vehicles for Amotekun

Following the bid to curb the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Ondo State, the State Executive Council has approved the bill for the rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Charles Titiloye disclosed this during a press briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting Thursday at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the bill contained establishment of ranches and grazing areas with the sole objectives of preventing the destruction of farm crops and property occasioned by open grazing.

Titiloye explained that part of the objectives were to prevent farmers/herders clashes and manage the environmental impact of open grazing while working towards breeding of healthily livestock and modern techniques of animal husbandry in the state.

He said “The State Executive Council chaired by the governor approved the bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock in Ondo State. The law is also to provide for the establishment of ranches and other matters connected thereto.

“The objective of the law is clear. It is to prevent the destruction of farm crops, community ponds, settlement and property.

“Secondly, the bill is to prevent clashes between herders and farmers and as well to regulate and support the growth of livestock and farming and manage the environmental impact of open livestock grazing.

“The bill is also to prevent, control and manage the spread of disease as well as ease the implementation of policies that will enhance healthy breed of livestock for local and export market. And the bill is to promote modern technique of animal husbandry, particularly rearing of livestock.”

The Attorney General added that the bill is another step in the implementation of the governor’s orders to herders who are illegally occupying Government Forest Reserves and without proper registration.

