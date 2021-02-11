Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ondo set to establish ranching, grazing reserves.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

… Approves recruitment of 500 personnel, 20 operational vehicles for Amotekun

Following the bid to curb the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Ondo State, the State Executive Council has approved the bill for the rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Charles Titiloye disclosed this during a press briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting Thursday at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the bill contained establishment of ranches and grazing areas with the sole objectives of preventing the destruction of farm crops and property occasioned by open grazing.

Titiloye explained that part of the objectives were to prevent farmers/herders clashes and manage the environmental impact of open grazing while working towards breeding of healthily livestock and modern techniques of animal husbandry in the state.

He said “The State Executive Council chaired by the governor approved the bill for a law to regulate rearing and grazing of livestock in Ondo State. The law is also to provide for the establishment of ranches and other matters connected thereto.

“The objective of the law is clear. It is to prevent the destruction of farm crops, community ponds, settlement and property.

“Secondly, the bill is to prevent clashes between herders and farmers and as well to regulate and support the growth of livestock and farming and manage the environmental impact of open livestock grazing.

“The bill is also to prevent, control and manage the spread of disease as well as ease the implementation of policies that will enhance healthy breed of livestock for local and export market. And the bill is to promote modern technique of animal husbandry, particularly rearing of livestock.”

The Attorney General added that the bill is another step in the implementation of the governor’s orders to herders who are illegally occupying Government Forest Reserves and without proper registration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Many killed as Ganduje raises peace committee

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

    Many people have reportedly lost their lives at Sabon Gari in Kano, Kano State.   To end the wave of violence in the state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has set up an emergency Seven- Man Peace Committee. The governor said though there were protests across some states of the federation and Kano had its […]
Metro & Crime

Presidential Taskforce faults report on Apapa congestion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Says stakeholders’ views not reflected Muritala Ayinla The Executive Vice Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa, Comrade Kayode Opeifa has debunked the report by a national daily that there is a total breakdown of law and order resulting into congestion on Apapa axis. Opeifa said that the report […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara alerts of plots to blackmail AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says opponents plan violence, baseless corruption allegations against gov Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   The Kwara State government has alerted to various plots by some unpatriotic political interests in the state to instigate violence and blame it on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as part of a grand conspiracy to defame him. Briefing journalists on Wednesday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica