Insecurity: Ondo varsity closed after gunmen rape four female students   

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The management of the Ondo State owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, has shut the school following incessant robbery and rape of female students in the school environment.

The closure was sequel to the protest of the students following the rape of four female students of the institution and high level of insecurity.

The university’s students at the weekend trooped out to register their displeasure over incessant robberies in their hostels, threats to their lives and properties and rape of the students by hoodlums suspected to be coming from neighbourhood.

The students during the protest blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda road, disrupting free-flow of traffic on the route register their grievances.

The President, Student Union Government of the institution Damilola Okunomo, who confirmed the raping of students, said the students were tired of the level of insecurity in the area.

He said the hoodlums rob them of their valuables like phones, laptops, gadgets and rape female students at gunpoint.

