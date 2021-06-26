Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ondo varsity closed after gunmen rape four female students   

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The management of the Ondo State owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, has shut the school following incessant robbery and rape of female students in the school environment.
The closure was sequel to the protest of the students following the rape of four female students of the institution and high level of insecurity.
The university’s students at the weekend trooped out to register their displeasure over incessant robberies in their hostels, threats to their lives and properties and rape of the students by hoodlums suspected to be coming from neighbourhood.
The students during the protest blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda road, disrupting free-flow of traffic on the route register their grievances.
The President, Student Union Government of the institution Damilola Okunomo, who confirmed the raping of students, said the students were tired of the level of insecurity in the area.
He said the hoodlums rob them of their valuables like phones, laptops, gadgets and rape female students at gunpoint.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SARS, tactical units: Taming the tigers in police uniform

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

This year, different units of the Nigeria Police have unleashed mayhem on those they are supposed to protect. Attention and anger have been fixated on operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads. These atrocities, which ranged from maiming, extortion, trumped up charges to shooting to death, were easily noticed and […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade: My defection to APC good for C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he took the decision to move to the party in the interest of the state. Ayade spoke when a coalition of Support Groups went to the Governor’s Office on a rally to welcome him into the […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA raids Plateau eateries, recovers drug-laced cakes

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

●400-level student sells cannabis on campus   Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa in Jos, Plateau State.   The cakes were recovered along with 48.726 kilograms of assorted psychotropic substances when the NDLEA officials raided some eateries in Jos. Also, the Niger State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica