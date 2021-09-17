Insecurity: One killed, councillor, 8 others abducted in Sokoto

A Councillor in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Malam Abubakar Muhammad has been abducted alongside eight other people in the area. This is happening as fleeing bandits from Zamfara State continued their acts of banditry in Tureta- Dange-Shuni axis of Sokoto State. The situation has become particularly scary by the day as insurgents from Zamfara State are finding solace in the Dange/Shuni axis of Sokoto.

A source from one of the families of the victims said the bandits are demanding the sum of N18 million as ransom, while negotiation is still on going. While confirming the incident to our correspondent in the state, the village Head of Wababe, Malam Muhammad DanHali described the attack as unfortunate.

DanHali explained that the ban-dits, on that fateful day, invaded the community of Wababe Sallau and started shooting sporadically in the air to scare residents of the area and their neighbouring communities during the attack. Malam DanHali, therefore, called on the government and other relevant authorities to come to their aid. The Village Head also prayed to Allah to rescue those abducted by the bandits unhurt and called for prayers for Allah’s intervention on the problems nationwide.

