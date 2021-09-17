Metro & Crime

Insecurity: One killed, councillor, 8 others abducted in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

A Councillor in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Malam Abubakar Muhammad has been abducted alongside eight other people in the area. This is happening as fleeing bandits from Zamfara State continued their acts of banditry in Tureta- Dange-Shuni axis of Sokoto State. The situation has become particularly scary by the day as insurgents from Zamfara State are finding solace in the Dange/Shuni axis of Sokoto.

A source from one of the families of the victims said the bandits are demanding the sum of N18 million as ransom, while negotiation is still on going. While confirming the incident to our correspondent in the state, the village Head of Wababe, Malam Muhammad DanHali described the attack as unfortunate.

DanHali explained that the ban-dits, on that fateful day, invaded the community of Wababe Sallau and started shooting sporadically in the air to scare residents of the area and their neighbouring communities during the attack. Malam DanHali, therefore, called on the government and other relevant authorities to come to their aid. The Village Head also prayed to Allah to rescue those abducted by the bandits unhurt and called for prayers for Allah’s intervention on the problems nationwide.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill, burn POS operator after robbing him of N4m in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Ola

…Kill another in Sapele, cart away N2m The Ogun State Police command have arrested four members of an armed robbery syndicate who allegedly robbed a Point of Sales (POS), operator, Abiodun Odebunmi, of N4million, killed him and burnt his corpse. The suspects allegedly lured the victim to Ojuore area of Ota in Ogun State for […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge. The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the financial pressure on Lagosians relating to land use. In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that “In 2018, there was an increase […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu, Omoraro, other top politicians, business class grace ‘Access more with Stanel’

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Correspondent Top Nigerian politicians and entrepreneurs, which included the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, one time Governor of the Central Bank, Prof Charles Soludo, the founder of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmos Maduka, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and a host of others over the weekend graced the ‘Access More with Stanel’ programme, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica