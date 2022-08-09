Insecurity: OPC seeks justice against arrested thug, Rashid Oko-Ilu in Osun

The Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), in Osun State has urged the state police command to ensure justice against leader of suspected notorious thugs, Rashidi Hammed, popularly called Rashidi Oko- Ilu, that was arrested by the Osun State police.

Oko-Ilu had allegedly been terrorising Ede and its environs in the past one year. He was declared wanted by the Osun State Police Command in March over various offences of murder, arson, ritual killing and armed robbery.

Rashidi Oko-Ilu was arrested at the weekend by men of the anti-cultism unit of the state police command in collaboration with the Osun State OPC at one of his popular hideouts in Osogbo, the state capital, at about 4a.m prompt.

Reacting to the arrest, Osun State coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Prince Adedeji Aladesawe urged the Osun State police authorities not to release the cultist and also ensure that justice prevails in the case.

The OPC chieftain said the group decided to join the police in hunting for the suspected dreaded criminal when it was obvious that the kingpin had turned the town into a war- zone.

Aladesawe also insisted that the suspected cultist should face the law, said, “The recent arrest of the notorious cultist, Rashidi Oko-Ilu is a good development to all lawabiding citizens of the state. Everybody is happy that peace would soon return to Ede after the arrest.

