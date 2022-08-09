Metro & Crime

Insecurity: OPC seeks justice against arrested thug, Rashid Oko-Ilu in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), in Osun State has urged the state police command to ensure justice against leader of suspected notorious thugs, Rashidi Hammed, popularly called Rashidi Oko- Ilu, that was arrested by the Osun State police.

 

Oko-Ilu had allegedly been terrorising Ede and its environs in the past one year. He was declared wanted by the Osun State Police Command in March over various offences of murder, arson, ritual killing and armed robbery.

 

Rashidi Oko-Ilu was arrested at the weekend by men of the anti-cultism unit of the state police command in collaboration with the Osun State OPC at one of his popular hideouts in Osogbo, the  state capital, at about 4a.m prompt.

 

Reacting to the arrest, Osun State coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Prince Adedeji Aladesawe urged the Osun State police authorities not to release the cultist and also ensure that justice prevails in the case.

 

The OPC chieftain said the group decided to join the police in hunting for the suspected dreaded criminal when it was obvious that the kingpin had turned the town into a war- zone.

 

Aladesawe also insisted that the suspected cultist should face the law, said, “The recent arrest of the notorious cultist, Rashidi Oko-Ilu is a good development to all lawabiding citizens of the state. Everybody is happy that peace would soon return to Ede after the arrest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

After nearly 50 years on the run, 77-year-old prison escapee captured

Posted on Author Reporter

A 77-year-old prison escapee who had been on the run for nearly half a century was captured this week in New Mexico, the FBI said. The retired police officer who Luis Archuleta was convicted of shooting in the stomach in 1971 said Thursday he tracked down Archuleta after receiving a telephone tip this summer. “I’m […]
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho: Nobody can stop us from holding Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Ilana Omo Oodua, led by the emeritus historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, having organised and carried out awareness rallies in five South-western states along with the famous Yoruba rights fighter and activist Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) has said that nothing will stop the July 3 rally billed for Lagos, in support of the actualization […]
Metro & Crime

Delta community protests over boundary dispute

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Hundreds of residents of Ewulu in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday barricaded the ever-busy Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway. They were protesting over a boundary crisis between them and their neighbours at Ogwashi- Uku town. For hours, there was gridlock on the expressway as the protesters, comprising aged mothers and their husbands, displayed branches […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica