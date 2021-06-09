Insecurity: Opposition, aggrieved politicians should be questioned – Uzodinma

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed opposition and aggrieved politicians in the country for the festering insecurity. Briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday, Uzodinma dismissed fears of aggravated insecurity in his state pointing out that Imo is safer than some other states in the country where school children are being kidnapped in hundreds and people being killed in scores. He also dismissed insinuations that his government has jettisoned dialogue in addressing the challenge of insecurity in his state. According to him, he had instituted a mechanism of engaging lead ers across traditional and political lines to brainstorm on security with a view to returning Imo to normalcy. Asked why it was difficult to mention those behind insecurity in his state in order to get them arrested, Uzodinma said: “It is not only in Imo State. I am saying and I want to say it again, that cases of insecurity here and there in the country has not been helped by the posture of opposition party and some aggrieved politicians. “Reason being that at the time like this in Nigeria, anybody worth his onions as a leader should be able to speak out. How many of them are speaking out? How many of them are condemning what is going on?

