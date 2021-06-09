Insecurity: Opposition, aggrieved politicians should be questioned – Uzodinma

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed opposition and aggrieved politicians in the country for the festering insecurity. Briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday, Uzodinma dismissed fears of aggravated insecurity in his state pointing out that Imo is safer than some other states in the country where school children are being kidnapped in hundreds and people being killed in scores. He also dismissed insinuations that his government has jettisoned dialogue in addressing the challenge of insecurity in his state. According to him, he had instituted a mechanism of engaging lead ers across traditional and political lines to brainstorm on security with a view to returning Imo to normalcy. Asked why it was difficult to mention those behind insecurity in his state in order to get them arrested, Uzodinma said: “It is not only in Imo State. I am saying and I want to say it again, that cases of insecurity here and there in the country has not been helped by the posture of opposition party and some aggrieved politicians. “Reason being that at the time like this in Nigeria, anybody worth his onions as a leader should be able to speak out. How many of them are speaking out? How many of them are condemning what is going on?
Buhari has no good ideas for governance –Northern Elders Forum
Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he was convinced that the presidency has run out of ideas. Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview with Channel Television monitored on Friday. Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, who was also interviewed, had said the opposition was exploiting the challenges experienced by the current
JUST IN: 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn't clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters
Bandits kill vigilante, cleric, abduct 12 others in Niger communities
*Make N51.2m ransom demand Armed bandits numbering over 50 have killed a cleric of ECWA Church and abducted 12 people, including the decease's wife, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Findings have it that the late Reverend Jeremiah Ibrahim was killed in Chikuba town after he came out of hiding. Narrating the
