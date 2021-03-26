News

Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state.
The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.
He also called on the Chief of Air Staff to direct the tactical troop in Agatu to carry out some patrols outside the camp to help contain the insecurity in the area.
Governor Ortom acknowledged the contributions of the Air Force to the Operation Whirl Stroke which he said has restored relative peace in the state, pointing out that determined and patriotic Nigerians should support security agencies to secure the land.
He expressed the hope that hiccups from the civil air operations which had already commenced would soon be addressed for civil flight operations to resume.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country are surmountable and stepping stones to her great future.   Osinbajo stated this Sunday in Owerri at a special inter denominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.   The Vice President, who […]
News

Public hearing: Ijaw disagrees with lawmakers on proposed varsity

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Ijaw people in Delta yesterday disagreed with members of the Delta State House of Assembly over what they described as a hurried move to hold a public hearing on bills to upgrade and establish three new universities in the state. Speaking on their behalf, Sherriff Mulade, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, […]
News Top Stories

Obama, Bill Gates, billionaires’ twitter accounts hacked

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

It’s a coordinated social engineering attack, says firm Some of the world’s richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls, and companies on Wednesday fell victim to a Twitter hack, in what industry watchers described as Twitter’s worst-ever attack. Top on the list of personalities whose accounts were taken over by the hackers are Microsoft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica