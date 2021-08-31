Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ortom not against Buhari – Paul Unongo

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Second Republic Minister of Steel and former National Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Chief Paul Iyorpuu Unongo Tuesday absolved Governor Samuel Ortom of any fault for being against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as misconstrued by some Nigerians on issues bordering on insecurity in the country.

Chief Unongo disclosed this while speaking at the stakeholders meeting organised by the state government to rub minds on how to successfully divest 25 moribund enterprises of the state.

He said Governor Ortom is not against the Federal Government on his comments on the security challenges confronting the nation, “but is only performing his duties as chief security officer of the same”.

Chief Unongo expressed dismay over the misrepresentation of facts concerning the cries of the governor arising from incessant killings in the state by armed herdsmen, saying he was only telling President Buhari to do the right thing.

He said: “I also took those pictures of our slain women and children to Buhari, he is my friend but I have to show him the true picture of what is going on wrong in my state.

“Slaughtering of people like chickens is wrong, Mr. President has the obligation to protect our country, they should stop accusing Ortom wrongly,” he maintained.

Other stakeholders, who spoke at the marathon meeting, threw their weight behind Ortom on the security measures he has taken to protect lives and property in the state.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

