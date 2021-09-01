Insecurity: Ortom not against Buhari, says Unongo

Second Republic Minister of Steel and former National Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Chief Paul Unongo, yesterday absolved Governor Samuel Ortom of any guilt from his stance against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as misconstrued by some Nigerians on issues bothering on security in the country.

Unongo disclosed this while speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the state government to rub minds on how to successfully divest from 25 moribund enterprises of the state. He said Governor Ortom was not against the Federal Government on his comments on the security challenges confronting the nation, “but is only performing his duties as chief security officer of the same.”

Unongo expressed dismay at the misrepresentation of facts concerning the cries of the governor arising from incessant killings in the state by armed herdsmen, saying he was only telling President Buhari to do the right thing. He said: “I took those pictures of our slain women and children to Buhari, he is my friend, but I have to show him the true picture of what is going on in my state. “Slaughtering people like chickens is wrong, Mr. President has the obligation to protect our country, they should stop accusing Ortom wrongly,” he said. Other stakeholders who spoke at the marathon meeting threw their weight behind Governor Ortom on the security measures he had taken to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...