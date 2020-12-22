Insecurity: Ortom presents 20 more vehicles to security agencies in Benue

*Swears-in commissioners, installs first class chief

TheBenue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday presented 20 additional Hilux vans worth millions of naira to all security agencies in the state to help curb the upsurge of herdsmen attacks, kidnapping, armed banditry cultism and other forms of criminality.

The security agencies that benefitted included the Army, Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others.

Presenting the vehicles, Ortom, who was represented by his Security Adviser, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) accompanied by his Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Barr. Kenneth Achabo, said the gesture was in recognition of the untiring efforts of the security formations towards reducing criminality in the state to a barest minimum as well as ease their transportation and operational challenges.

“You are aware of the security challenges the state has been facing including herdsmen attacks, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other violent crimes.

“The donation of these vehicles is to ease your transportation and operational challenges. This is just the batch of the vehicles, more of them are coming in the New Year.”

He urged them not to relent in their quest to eradicate criminality in the state, but continue until all forms of criminality are routed out in every nook and cranny of the state.

Responding on behalf of leaders of other security representatives, the state’s Controller of Immigration, Dr. Festus Amajuoyi, expressed their profound gratitude to the governor for his sustained support to all security agencies in the state in the task of performing their lawful duties.

