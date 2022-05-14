News

Insecurity: Osun NSCDC inaugurates female squad to protect students

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday inaugurated a Female Squad, aimed at enhancing security in schools susceptible to kidnappingandbandits’attacks. The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Emmanuel Ocheja, said the special female squad has undergone rigorous training to combat any attack on schools by armed terrorists across the state. Speaking at the event, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr. Ahmed AbubakarAudi, charged the newly inaugurated Special Female Squad to ensure adequate security and safety of lives and property.

Audi, who commended the Osun State Command of the NSCDC for living up to the task, said the Female Squad is a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasioned by armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and the need to effectively implement government’s proposed Safe School Initiative.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gains of NYSC scheme supercedes its pains, says Varsity Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A University Don, Dr Okpe J Okpe has said the recent calls for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme is unwarranted as the gains of the scheme supercedes the pains. OKpe, a seasoned Researcher who spoke at a one day round-table discussion on appraising the NYSC Scheme, its prospects,  challenges and […]
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court reserves judgment in Wada, PDP appeal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the November 2019 election in Kogi State, Engineer Musa Wada, to a date to be communicated to parties.     The Justice Adamu Jauro-led panel reserved judgment after listening to arguments […]
News

$2.7bn ‘oil theft’: Lawyers, NGOs accuse Shell of smear campaign against AITEO

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

An association of lawyers as well eight Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have accused Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of pursuing a smear campaign against AITEO Eastern E&P Company Ltd and its executives. A statement, signed by Tochukwu Ohazuruike Esq and Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on behalf of the two groups after a joint press conference in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica