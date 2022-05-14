Insecurity: Osun NSCDC inaugurates female squad to protect students

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday inaugurated a Female Squad, aimed at enhancing security in schools susceptible to kidnappingandbandits’attacks. The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Emmanuel Ocheja, said the special female squad has undergone rigorous training to combat any attack on schools by armed terrorists across the state. Speaking at the event, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Mr. Ahmed AbubakarAudi, charged the newly inaugurated Special Female Squad to ensure adequate security and safety of lives and property.

Audi, who commended the Osun State Command of the NSCDC for living up to the task, said the Female Squad is a child of necessity borne out of the need to effectively curtail the recent upsurge of insecurity occasioned by armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and the need to effectively implement government’s proposed Safe School Initiative.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...