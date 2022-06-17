Insecurity: Our academy lacks fences, manpower –Commandant tells Buhari

The Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has in a rare frantic movement, cried out to the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, that his school, despite training Nigerian police, is without adequate perimeter fencing to effectively secure the place.

This is even as the President boasted that his government has sufficiently degraded Boko Haram, IPOB and other serious security challenges facing the country. Speaking during the passing out parade of 205 Assistant Superintendents of Police Cadets at Wudil Police Academy, the commandant of the school, AIG Abdu- Rahman Ahmad, expressed worry over some needs: “We are in acute shortage of manpower, both academic and non-academic, to handle academic and administrative needs of the academy,” something that suggests that the products of the school are half-baked.

Similarly, he was worried that today they are faced with serious delays in timely payment of cadets’ stipends and allowances, living most of them in wanton needs. AIG Ahmad further told the visiting President Buhari that the entire school lacks Central Sewage system to take care of cadets’ hostels and staff quarters, making open defecation to thrive in the place. “We are today with the threat of desertification leading to the destruction of roofs while inadequate power supply has since become daily occurrences, for which we urged the President to put a dedicated power line from Wudil and upgrade the 2.5MV to 7.5MV.

“It is not hyperbole to state here that the annual budgetary allocation of the Nigeria Police Academy is grossly inadequate to finance developmental projects that will facilitate peaceful learning and working environment. “It is against this backdrop that I’m appealing for increased budgetary allocation, both capital and recurrent budget as it will go a long way in addressing the Academy’s challenges.’’

Responding, Buhari promised to tackle the problems of the academy, reminding, however, that his government has taken heavy efforts in modernising the Nigeria Police, which today made terrorism ranking of the country to sixth position in the lists of Terrorism endemic Nations. Buhari further highlighted that his government has taken a strong stance against pervasive corruption, making Nigeria today one of the world’s free nations, with a resolve not to return to what was obtained in the previous governments.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...