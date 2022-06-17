News Top Stories

Insecurity: Our academy lacks fences, manpower –Commandant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has in a rare frantic movement, cried out to the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, that his school, despite training Nigerian police, is without adequate perimeter fencing to effectively secure the place.

This is even as the President boasted that his government has sufficiently degraded Boko Haram, IPOB and other serious security challenges facing the country. Speaking during the passing out parade of 205 Assistant Superintendents of Police Cadets at Wudil Police Academy, the commandant of the school, AIG Abdu- Rahman Ahmad, expressed worry over some needs: “We are in acute shortage of manpower, both academic and non-academic, to handle academic and administrative needs of the academy,” something that suggests that the products of the school are half-baked.

Similarly, he was worried that today they are faced with serious delays in timely payment of cadets’ stipends and allowances, living most of them in wanton needs. AIG Ahmad further told the visiting President Buhari that the entire school lacks Central Sewage system to take care of cadets’ hostels and staff quarters, making open defecation to thrive in the place. “We are today with the threat of desertification leading to the destruction of roofs while inadequate power supply has since become daily occurrences, for which we urged the President to put a dedicated power line from Wudil and upgrade the 2.5MV to 7.5MV.

“It is not hyperbole to state here that the annual budgetary allocation of the Nigeria Police Academy is grossly inadequate to finance developmental projects that will facilitate peaceful learning and working environment. “It is against this backdrop that I’m appealing for increased budgetary allocation, both capital and recurrent budget as it will go a long way in addressing the Academy’s challenges.’’

Responding, Buhari promised to tackle the problems of the academy, reminding, however, that his government has taken heavy efforts in modernising the Nigeria Police, which today made terrorism ranking of the country to sixth position in the lists of Terrorism endemic Nations. Buhari further highlighted that his government has taken a strong stance against pervasive corruption, making Nigeria today one of the world’s free nations, with a resolve not to return to what was obtained in the previous governments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: North plans to impose presidential candidates on South

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

There are indications that the North is planning to foist its preferred presidential candidates of southern extraction on the two main political parties, if the region’s bid to retain power beyond 2023 fails.   A source, who is privy to the plan, told our correspondent that the plot is part of North’s strategy to ensure […]
News

Sanwo-Olu cautions Christian leaders against inflammatory comments

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has cautioned Christian leaders and opinion moulders against reckless utterances that may worsen the security crisis facing the nation, saying it’s time leaders refrained from making incendiary comments that would stoke divisions and violence.   The governor, who said that a crisis in Nigeria would be catastrophic for […]
News Top Stories

IATA slams Nigeria over airlines’ trapped $143.8m

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has lamented the failure of governments to repatriate nearly $1 billion of airlines’ revenues trapped in their countries. The clearing house for over 290 global airlines representing 82 per cent of global traffic has, however, urged governments to abide by international agreements and treaty obligations to enable airlines to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica