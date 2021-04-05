Insecurity: Over 100 communities captured by bandits in Shiroro – Villagers cry out

… vow to occupy Government House

Aggrieved villagers from the eight wards in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have raised the alarm that armed bandits have taken over their local government, sacking over 100 communities in the process.

While adressing journalists on predicament of the people at the Correspondents Chapel office, Minna on Monday, President of Lakpma Youth Assembly said: “The bandits have now made Allawa Games Reserve as their hideout because the government has ceded our lands to them.”

He said the Lakpma axis has suffered persistent banditry, which has culminated in the loss of over 120 lives, rape of women, cattle rustling, destruction and capturing of over 100 communities.

According to Jibrin Allawa: “Without prejudice to the above, the government appears incapacitated or unwilling to do the needful, as recent events suggest the Government has ceded Allawa, Bassa and indeed the entire Lakpma axis to bandits and terrorists.

“We shall mobilize our displaced and hopeless kinsmen to occupy and take shelter in government facilities within Minna if our plight is not addressed in earnest. Until our plight is addressed, we would boycott all civic responsibilities to the state.”

