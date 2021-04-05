Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Over 100 communities captured by bandits in Shiroro – Villagers cry out

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

… vow to occupy Government House

Aggrieved villagers from the eight wards in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have raised the alarm that armed bandits have taken over their local government, sacking over 100 communities in the process.
While adressing journalists on predicament of the people at the Correspondents Chapel office, Minna on Monday, President of Lakpma Youth Assembly said: “The bandits have now made Allawa Games Reserve as their hideout because the government has ceded our lands to them.”
He said the Lakpma axis has suffered persistent banditry, which has culminated in the loss of over 120 lives, rape of women, cattle rustling, destruction and capturing of over 100 communities.
According to Jibrin Allawa: “Without prejudice to the above, the government appears incapacitated or unwilling to do the needful, as recent events suggest the Government has ceded Allawa, Bassa and indeed the entire Lakpma axis to bandits and terrorists.
“We shall mobilize our displaced and hopeless kinsmen to occupy and take shelter in government facilities within Minna if our plight is not addressed in earnest. Until our plight is addressed, we would boycott all civic responsibilities to the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police extortion: Angry motorists block Abakaliki/Enugu highway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Motorists on Friday  blocked the boundary axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway to protest alleged extortion and intimidation by police operatives from the Enugu State Police Command at a check point in the area. The blockade frustrated the movement of many commuters travelling from Abakaliki to Enugu as the protesting drivers insisted that […]
Metro & Crime

Cholera claims eight in Oyo LG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Cholera outbreak has killed at least eight people in Lagelu North Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State. The LCDA Secretary, Mudashiru Quamardeen, confirmed this to journalists yesterday in Ibadan. This was contrary to the denial by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, who claimed that investigations already conducted revealed that nobody died […]
Metro & Crime

Inheritance: IG orders DNA on nine-month-old baby

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…mother seeks nullification of result, N6bn damages   Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the sample of a nine-monthold boy, Chidera Ekwerekwu, be taken for a DNA test to determine his paternity.   The IG gave the order following a protracted paternity war between the child’s mother, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Ekwerekwu, and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica