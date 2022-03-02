News

Insecurity: Over 200 bandits killed, 2 security personnel die in Niger

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Over 100 motorcycles, hundreds of cattle recovered, terrorists on the run

Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Government on Wednesday disclosed that over 200 bandits have been killed in gun duels that ensued between them and members of the joint Security Taskforce across the state.

Those killed, it was gathered, are members of four groups named Ali Kawajo, Yello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Tunji out of the 10 groups identified so far.

Addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar explained that the bandits were killed in Kundu axis of Rafi and Baban-Lamba axis of Mariga local governments and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

According to him: “God has given us victory over these terrorists, we were able to neutralise over 200 of them between Sunday and today (Wednesday).

“A total of 60 motorcycles were recovered and a number of cattle were also returned to their owners.

“We need cooperation from the traditional rulers, communities, the security personnel and even the media.

“This is a fight for one is a fight for all. We recorded this success through collective efforts.”

However, the commissioner explained that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the bandits, while appreciating the gallant efforts of the joint State Security Taskforce

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Porous borders fueling prolonged insecurity in Nigeria –Experts

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The prolonged insecurity situation in the North East region and other parts of Nigeria has been attributed to the porous international borders and the inability of the security agencies to check the influx of illegal aliens including bandits and armed herdsmen into the country.   The situation, it was also learnt, has resulted in the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Abiodun mourn Awolowo’s daughter, Tola Oyediran

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Olufemi Adediran

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday described the death of Mrs. Tola Oyadiran, the eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a sad occurrence. Specifically, President Buhari sent his condolences to the Awolowo family over the passing of Oyediran. A statement issued to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, […]
News

Internal security: We arrested 21, 296 criminal suspects im 2020 – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police, Monday, said a total of 21, 296 suspected armed bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3, 347 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, were recovered, alongside 960 vehicles, which included Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica