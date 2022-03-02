Insecurity: Over 200 bandits killed, 2 security personnel die in Niger

*Over 100 motorcycles, hundreds of cattle recovered, terrorists on the run

Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Government on Wednesday disclosed that over 200 bandits have been killed in gun duels that ensued between them and members of the joint Security Taskforce across the state.

Those killed, it was gathered, are members of four groups named Ali Kawajo, Yello Janbros, Kachalla Halilu and Bello Tunji out of the 10 groups identified so far.

Addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar explained that the bandits were killed in Kundu axis of Rafi and Baban-Lamba axis of Mariga local governments and other parts of the state between Sunday and Wednesday.

According to him: “God has given us victory over these terrorists, we were able to neutralise over 200 of them between Sunday and today (Wednesday).

“A total of 60 motorcycles were recovered and a number of cattle were also returned to their owners.

“We need cooperation from the traditional rulers, communities, the security personnel and even the media.

“This is a fight for one is a fight for all. We recorded this success through collective efforts.”

However, the commissioner explained that two security personnel lost their lives in the fight against the bandits, while appreciating the gallant efforts of the joint State Security Taskforce

