Insecurity: Over 2,000 bandits’ informants arrested in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Government has disclosed that the military operations against bandits and kidnappers in the state have been very successful. State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, who disclosed this, also said over 2,000 informants providing bandits with key information have been arrested across the state. The Commissioner disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.According to him, the state government had set up a military operation a month ago to take the fight to the bandits, saying that the operation was so successful that bandits now eat raw okro and grass as 80% of them have now fled to neighboring Sokoto State. He also disclosed that the state government may soon reconnect mobile telecommunications services before the end of this week.

Dosara also charged the public to discountenance the campaigns of calumny against the operation and those playing down the success of the operation. He alleged that those who benefited from the bandits activities in the state and those who are supplying the bandits have engaged social media and section of the traditional media to sponsor fake news against the operation. According to him: “Over 2,000 informants have been arrested and they are now providing information regarding their operation, the way they collaborated with the bandits, who and who are involved in the banditry.”

