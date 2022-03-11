Insecurity: Over 30,000 B’Haram terrorists, families have surrendered –FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 30, 000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered to the military as the government continued to intensify efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity across the country. In his keynote address at the stakeholders’ engagement on current security challenges in the North West geo-political zone, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Boss Mustapha, said the security challenges have resulted in loss of valuable lives and displacement of several people as well as the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

The SGF noted that the Federal Government is concerned about these challenges and has been working assiduously to reduce them to the barest minimum, adding that the government has put in place measures like increase in budgetary allocation as well as shoring up equipment for the military and other security agencies.” He also said approval was granted for the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel for three consecutive years; while their salaries have been upwardly reviewed to boost their morale, enhance productivity and elicit hard work. Stemming from the above, the SGF said: “The security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country. The insurgents in the North East have been decimated considerably. Over 30, 000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered.

In addition, the threats of the separatists in the South East andpartsof SouthSouthgeopolitical zones have reduced in traction. In the maritime domain, our waters are now calm, and we no longer receive reports of daily attacks by pirates. “It is as a result of this realisation that we have all converged here today for the stakeholders’ engagement on current security challenges in the North West geo-political zone. The theme of the engagement is: ‘Enhancing the Role of Local Communities in the Security Architecture through Awakening Security Awareness and Consciousness.’”

He regretted that with the recent dimensions of security challenges, including human/child trafficking, baby factory syndrome, ritual killings and the like, the sanctity of human life has been called to question. “The perpetrators of the evil acts live among us and are our relatives. This highlights the need for the cooperation of the communities and the whole-of-society approach to tackle insecurity.” Speaking in the same vein, Mr Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said: “The fundamental objective of the government is the security and welfare of its people. The current security threats confronting the North West states – particularly banditry and terrorism – have become increasingly irregular. They require significant levels of collaboration between and across layers of government as well as distinct groups.”

