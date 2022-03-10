News

Insecurity: Over 30,000 B’Haram terrorists, families have surrendered – FG

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 30, 000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered to the military as the government continued to intensify efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity across the country.

In his keynote address at the stakeholders’ engagement on current security challenges in the North West geo-political zone on Thursday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Boss Mustapha, said the security challenges have resulted in loss of valuable lives and displacement of several people as well as the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

The SGF noted that the Federal Government is concerned about these challenges and has been working assiduously to reduce them to the barest minimum, adding that the government has put in place measures like increase in budgetary allocation as well as shoring up equipment for the military and other security agencies.”

He also said approval was granted for the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel for three consecutive years; while their salaries have been upwardly reviewed to boost their morale, enhance productivity and elicit hard work.

Stemming from the above, the SGF said: “The security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country. The insurgents in the North East have been decimated considerably. Over 30, 000 insurgents and their families have so far surrendered. In addition, the threats of the separatists in the South East and parts of South South geo-political zones have reduced in traction. In the maritime domain, our waters are now calm, and we no longer receive reports of daily attacks by pirates.

“It is as a result of this realisation that we have all converged here today for the stakeholders’ engagement on current security challenges in the North West geo-political zone. The theme of the engagement is: ‘Enhancing the Role of Local Communities in the Security Architecture through Awakening Security Awareness and Consciousness.’”

He regretted that with the recent dimensions of security challenges, including human/child trafficking, baby factory syndrome, ritual killings and the like, the sanctity of human life has been called to question.

“The perpetrators of the evil acts live among us and are our relatives. This highlights the need for the cooperation of the communities and the whole-of-society approach to tackle insecurity.”

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said: “The fundamental objective of the government is the security and welfare of its people. The current security threats confronting the North West states – particularly banditry and terrorism – have become increasingly irregular. They require significant levels of collaboration between and across layers of government as well as distinct groups.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

State House: We’ve strong measures to curtail spread of COVID-19 – Perm Sec

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Tijjani Umar, State House Permanent Secretary, yesterday described as strong and solid, measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the State House. Umar also commended medical workers in the clinic for playing crucial roles since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. According to a statement made available to newsmen […]
News Top Stories

…mulls forex restriction on sugar, wheat import

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Dangote invests $500m in sugarcane farm Sugar and wheat may be the next food items to be included in Central Bank of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (forex) restriction list, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed yesterday in Awe Local Government Area of Nassarawa State. Emefiele made the position known while touring the 60,000 hectares sugarcane plantation […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: APGA aspirants set to join Soludo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Apprehension is what can best describe the mood in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) camp, ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, as the party stands the risk of going into extinction if it fails to win the November 6 election.   APGA has been in charge of the Government House, Awka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica