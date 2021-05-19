Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Owerri on partial lockdown

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The city of Owerri, the Imo State capital, was on Wednesday put on a partial lockdown by soldiers and other security forces.
From around 2:30pm, operatives were seen barricading major roads, commandeering trailers to block off roadways.
In some areas freshly cut trees were used to barricade roads while in others, the soldiers simply parked their patrol vans across the road, bringing to a grinding halt all vehicular movement in such major roads.
All the roads leading toward the Imo state Government House were blocked off.
Wetheral Road, Bank Road, Okigwe Road were all blocked. Other intra-city roads like Mbari Road, IMSU backgate area and part of MCC Road were also affected.
Consequently, due to the nature of Owerri road network, it became literally impossible for any vehicle to reach any destination around the Government Layout which is at the heart of the city connecting many places.
Most commuters had to abandon their taxis and buses to trek home. The throng of people on foot were almost as much as those in the stationary vehicles.

Our Reporters

