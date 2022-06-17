Insecurity: Owo elites tell Buhari to seek foreign help as Ondo bury attack victims today

Owo is One Association, the umbrella body of all the people of Owo and Ose in Ondo State, has said the massacre that occurred at a Catholic Church in their area which led to the death of about 40 worshippers has shown that the Federal Government needs the help of foreign nations to tackle the spate on insecurity in the country.

The association made the call as the bodies of those who lost their lives in the June 5, 2022 attack on St Anthony Catholic Church, Owo are buried today in the ancient city.

The National Coordinator of the association, Chief Akinboro Ariwajoye said on Thursday that the mayhem unleashed on their people by the terrorists exposed the severity of the collapse of the security architecture of the country. He said the barbaric attack has thrown up gaps and lapses in the security setup, especially in prevention and response to crime.

He said it is disturbing that despite the near-war situation in the country, it was evident that no security agencies picked up intelligence about the attack.

The association alleged that the attack could have been prevented had security forces responded to the cry of the people of the area about the activities of herdsmen who constantly torment, kill rape, burn down houses and overrun farms in villages including Okeluse, Arimogaji and Molege in Ose Local Government.

He said,”These communities are now ghost towns; One can imagine the plight of these internally displaced persons squatting with other substituent farmers who are themselves scared to go to their farms out of fear of being getting killed by the herdsmen.

“Let is be clear that the security and the welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; no government shall claim legitimacy if it cannot protect its citizens and clearly the Federal Government has failed woefully in it discharge of its responsibilities to the people of this country.

“We propose that the Federal Government should immediately seek assistance from foreign nations that have dealt with terrorist activities successfully in the past. The government should also increase funding for our hospitals to equip them for better management of emergencies, trauma and orthopaedic care. We call for the massive recruitment of able-bodied youths to the police and the military forces and immediate decentralisation of their command structures. This has to do with strategic management of human resources which does not need to wait for constitutional reforms

