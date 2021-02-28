Insecurity: Oyetola calls for collective efforts

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called on Nigerians to form a collective synergy with the aim of bringing an end to the worrisome security situation bedevilling the nation.

He condemned the ethnic coloration the fight against terrorism and insurgency is taking. Oyetola stated this on Saturday at an international colloquium organised in honour of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso’s 60th birthday and Book Launch, which was held at Western Sun International Ede, Osun State.

The governor, who described Professor Oyetola as one of the rare gifts to Ede, Osun and Nigeria as a whole, noted that over the years, as a Professor of History, Siyan Oyeweso has made his impacts felt beyond the shores of his country of birth.

Oyetola, while congratulating Oyeweso urged him to continue to put in his best in his area of specialisation as an egg head in the field of history and human relations.

Governor Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, flayed the ethnic coloration the issue of security is taking in the country.

