News

Insecurity: Oyetola calls for collective efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called on Nigerians to form a collective synergy with the aim of bringing an end to the worrisome security situation bedevilling the nation.

 

He condemned the ethnic coloration the fight against terrorism and insurgency is taking. Oyetola stated this on Saturday at an international colloquium organised in honour of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso’s 60th birthday and Book Launch, which was held at Western Sun International Ede, Osun State.

 

The governor, who described Professor Oyetola as one of the rare gifts to Ede, Osun and Nigeria as a whole, noted that over the years, as a Professor of History, Siyan Oyeweso has made his impacts felt beyond the shores of his country of birth.

 

Oyetola, while congratulating Oyeweso urged him to continue to put in his best in his area of specialisation as an egg head in the field of history and human relations.

Governor Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, flayed the ethnic coloration the issue of security is taking in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Global Terrorism Index: Nigeria remains 3rd most terrorised nation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A report by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has ranked Nigeria, for the sixth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, across the globe. The report, which was released on Wednesday, said despite the rise in the number of casualties from Boko Haram attacks in the north-east, Nigeria […]
News

CBN’s Maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, banning the importation of maize, has been described as ill-timed, with potential negative consequences for Nigeria’s poultry sector. The apex bank had on July 13 restricted access for importation of maize through the official CBN forex window. It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase […]
News

Ganduje: Kano power substation’ll kick-start post-COVID-19 recovery

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said that the installation of a power sub-station at Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area of the state by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), would trigger post COVID-19 economic recovery in the state.   He noted that; “the project would facilitate steady power supply to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica