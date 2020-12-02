Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Oyo plans Okada riders’ biometric capturing –Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday said that his administration would soon commence biometric registration for motorcyclists in Oyo State.

 

This, according to him, is part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state. Makinde said this while kicking off the 2020 Press Week organised by the Ademola Babalola-led Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council at the Iyaganku Press Centre, Ibadan.

 

In attendance were the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Senator Kolawole Balogun (Oyo South), Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, and functionaries of government.

 

Charging journalists to fight for the betterment of Nigeria through their pen, Makinde, who was installed as the Grand Patron of Oyo NUJ, said there was the need to tackle insecurity in the country before it got out of hand.

 

He said: “We want to know the Okada people in Oyo State. We want to have identity management of Okada people in Oyo State. Their biometric will be captured. It is true we have a business-friendly environment, but we must know them. “If we continue on this path, no one is safe in Nigeria.

 

We need to change our course. We all have roles to play in developing Nigeria. Though we cannot expect journalists to build roads because it is the primary responsibility of the government; but you have your roles to play. You can use your pen or keypad to destroy or develop Nigeria.”

 

Earlier, the Chairman of the state NUJ, Babalola, commended the governor for his support for the media. He said: “Nigeria can only develop if all, regardless of their background, play their parts.”

Our Correspondent
