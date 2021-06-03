Insecurity: Pay attention to youth devt, Islamic cleric tells FG

The three tiers of government in Nigeria have been urged to assiduously work towards bringing the teeming restive youths out of the ravaging poverty that has driven a good number of them into crimes and criminality. This, it was said, can be achieved by empowering and providing employment opportunities for them. The admonition was given by an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Farisi Solati, at the special prayers organised by stakeholders in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, for what he described as Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq highly impacting two years in office. The cleric, who rued the seemingly intractable insecurity ravaging the nation, said the restive youths needed all the support that can be mustered, not only by governments, but also by public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies towards making them selfreliant and useful citizens. He added that poverty, unemployment and lack of infrastructure, among others, had compounded and aggravated the problems of youth restiveness and lawlessness in the country.

