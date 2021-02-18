News

Insecurity: PDP backs NASS on state of emergency

Posted on

*Calls for Defence Minister’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined the National Assembly to call for state of emergency on national security.
The party also called for the sack of Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) for asking unarmed Nigerians to defend themselves against armed bandits and terrorists.
Magashi was quoted as telling Nigerians not to be cowards but rise and defend themselves against bandits.
But the PDP said it is unthinkable that a government official would describe unarmed victims of armed aggression of terrorist and bandits as “cowards” while those who were elected and given the necessary resources to defend them recede in the comfort and safety of their offices in Abuja.
“Such a statement by the Buhari administration, at the time it ought to be scaling up its security strategies to guarantee the safety of all Nigerians, have been emboldening bandits, terrorists and kidnappers to escalate their acts atrocities against our compatriots.
“Moreover, with such disposition, the Buhari administration is creating a lucrative job for bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are settled with huge ransom instead of being faced with firepower.
“Our party, however, urges Nigerians not to despair at this moment but brace up as it has become obvious that we are now in a despondent situation where government has shown that it can no longer defend the citizens,” PDP said in a statement.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

