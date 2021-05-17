News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP govs meet today in Ibadan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Fifteen state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss the state of affairs of the nation and of the party.

 

A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the meeting will focus on the general insecurity in the country and the parlous state of the nation’s economy.

 

According to the statement, the meeting, which will be presided over by the forum’s Chairman, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, will also “fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the disastrous APC administration.”

 

The forum has of recent, taken steps to stabilise the party ahead of the 2023 general election. Though the governors have been holding their meetings in Abuja, they have decided to step it down to zonal level “so as to get to know the needs of the people.”

 

This is the second time the meeting will be holding outside Abuja. Last month, Makurdi the Benue State capital, North Central Nigeria, played host to the governors. Party source explained that it is a way to create friendliness and a sense of belonging among the governors.

 

It was learnt that the forum’s Chairman, Tambuwal, two weeks ago, led some of the governors to Calabar, Cross River State, to persuade the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, from leaving the party.

 

Ayade has been having a running battle with his predecessor in office, Senator Liyel Imoke, over the control of PDP structure in the state. But at the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the duo drove out together in the governor’s official car after the meeting.

 

A statement is expected at the end of the Ibadan meeting.

