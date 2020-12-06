Insecurity: PDP Reps want Buhari impeached

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives wants Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari for gross incompetence and persistent breach of section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

The caucus also wants members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to invoke the provisions of section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring that the president is incapable of discharging the functions of the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The section provides: “The President or Vice-President shall cease to hold office, if- by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of all the members of the Executive Council of the Federation, it is declared that the President or Vice-President is incapable of discharging the functions of his office: ”

Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said that it was disheartening to the PDP caucus that the president has failed to lead Nigerians from the front as he promised. Nigerians are daily and defencelessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bled by public officers.

Chinda was reacting to the recent killing of farmers in Zambarmari area of Borno State, adding that the reactions of the Presidency and the military to such killings “highlight a certain crassness and lame duck attitude that has for the past five years come to define the Buhari presidency.”

He said that the body language of the government is worrisome as it emboldens terrorists in the country, the greater worries for the country however, is “the do-nothing posturing and the effeminate reactions of the presidency and the military that follow the dastardly attacks.”

Like this: Like Loading...