Insecurity: PFN invokes God’s judgment on perpetrators

Disheartened by the increasing incidences of killings, kidnappings, and banditries being witnessed in the country, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday invoked God’s judgement on those behind the heinous crimes. According to the media office of the body, Bishop Wale Oke lamented that the situation of the country was increasingly becoming fearsome by the day, saying: “All those weaponizing killings, kidnappings and banditry in Nigeria, Lord, visit them today with your judgement”, the PFN President prayed. Though he consented that security was everybody’s business, the renowned cleric averred that the government had more to do in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the populace, maintaining that unless the Buhari administration approached the security challenges of the country with utmost seriousness, the nation would continue to retrogress. Nothing compares to peace, and in its absence at any given society, development is never achieved. So, unless our government fixes our present challenges, our economy will continue to nose-dive and be in the doldrums”, the Bishop warned.

