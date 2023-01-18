Insecurity: Pirates shift from Nigerian waters to Asia

As piracy shifts from Nigeria to Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh and other waters, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has called for sustained efforts to maintain the progress seen in 2022 in the Gulf of Guinea, BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has called for efforts to be sustained worldwide as piracy and armed robbery attacks reached their lowest recorded level in almost three decades in the Gulf of Guinea.

Attacks

For instance, in 2022, there were 300 reported acts of piracy and robbery against ships. However, Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) recorded only three attacks against ships, compared to 26 in 2019, while the number of kidnappings in the area dropped to two from 146 in 2019. In its recent report, the Maritime Information Cooperation and Awareness Center (MICA), a France-based branch of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), noted that the acts of piracy fell worldwide to their lowest level last year since statistics were first established in 2008. The MICA Center was set up in 2016 to identify and analyse situations and incidents affecting maritime navigation throughout the world. The center, while warning crew and ship owners of impending dangers, noted there were 300 reported acts of piracy and robbery against ships last year. MICA’s Commander, Eric Jaslin, said that drug and arms trafficking, smuggling and armed conflict at sea still posed dangers to shipping. Also, a Researcher at Copenhagen University, Lindskov Jacobsen, explained that many former pirates had turned to other activities such as illegal oil refining or transporting stolen crude. The MICA report stressed: “Robberies in territorial waters distinct from piracy, which is defined as taking place in the high seas continue at a high level and were even on the rise in the Malacca and Singapore Straits.”

Asian waters

According to IMB, “the volume of incidents declined as well as reduction of severity with fewer armed incidents, kidnappings, or hijackings. They are however highlighting that five areas, and in particular the waters around Singapore, are accounting for two-thirds of all the incidents reported last year.” The bureau noted that the waters of Southeast Asia and in particular the Singapore Straits were both the most dangerous and the area where the number of incidents was still on the rise. In five years, it stressed that the number of reported incidents in the Singapore Straits skyrocketed from just three in 2018 to 38 in 2022, saying that all of the vessels had been underway in the Straits last year when they were boarded. While considering the Singapore Straits the most dangerous with 38 incidents, the bureau reported that there were also 10 reports in Indonesia and 12 in Peru, saying that with Bangladesh and Ghana, the five locations accounted for 64 per cent of the total incidents in 2022.

Access

In many cases, the bureau said that vessels were either anchored or steaming when boarded, with nearly all the incidents occurring in the dark of night. However, the IMB Director, Michael Howlett, said: “The bureau applauds the prompt and decisive actions of the international navies and regional authorities in the Gulf of Guinea which have positively contributed to the drop in reported incidents and ensuring continued safety to crews and trade.” Worldwide, he noted that the IMB received reports for just 115 incidents in 2022, including piracy and armed robbery against ships compared with a total of 132 incidents in 2021 and further illustrating the progress their data shows that the level of incidents was near 200 per year in both 2020 and 2018. The bureau said that perpetrators were successful in gaining access to vessels in 95per cent of the reported incidents. Breaking the numbers down, it explained that there were 107 vessels boarded, two vessels hijacked, five attempted attacks and one vessel fired upon.

Gulf of Guinea

It noted: “Only two vessels were reported hijacked and only one was fired upon. The incidents were nearly split between vessels either underway or at anchor while vessels at berth were far less likely to be attacked.” The bureau also highlights the progress in the Gulf of Guinea where the incidents fell from 82 in 2018 and 84 in 2020 to 19 in 2022. Using the region to highlight its message of the need for sustained efforts to combat these crimes, it pointed out that there were two incidents in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the Gulf of Guinea. In one instance, it explained that a Ro-Ro was commandeered with the crew taken hostage until they could reach the citadel and the authorities in Sierra Leone recaptured the vessel. They also highlighted reports of shots fired at a Suezmax tanker near Equatorial Guinea.

Last line

Despite a noticeable decrease in the number of reported incidents in Nigeria, there is need by the government to sustain safety of crew and vessels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...