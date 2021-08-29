Insecurity: Plateau Rep writes Buhari, decries govt failure

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) has said that the failure of the Buhari government to deal decisively with factors indicative of rising animosity in the country, mutual suspicion and religious frontlines are responsible for the recent upsurge in the security challenges in the country.

He said the Federal Government strategies towards addressing the spate of insecurity in the country have proven to be ineffective and have failed to deal with the security challenges in the country and have failed to guarantee safety of the lives of the Nigerian people.

In a highly worded open letter to the President, the APC lawmaker said that the renewed attack in Jos, Plateau State revealed laxity of leadership at the centre to proactively address justly and equitably reported cases of attack on community as well as the abysmal budgetary allocation and releases to the security agencies.

He said “on May 29, 2015, you resurrected the hope and optimism of bringing back robust economic transformation devoid of corruption and free from insecurity via your three-point agenda when you spoke highly about defending and protecting the Constitution and by simple reflection, you swore to uphold the primary responsibility of government as enshrined in Section 14(b) thus:” the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“You declared explicitly that equitable and efficient strategies would be adopted by all the machineries of government to end the wanton destructions of lives and properties particularly those associated with the activities of Boko Haram which hitherto had extended beyond the North-East to the North Central and other parts of Nigeria.

“Indeed, and without doubt, you spoke a ‘language’ well understood by the enemies of peace and progress and you were able to subdue them technically.

You worked assiduously to reinforce due process and transparency in the public service; revived a breathless railway sub sector from the transport sector; engendered agricultural revolution in key productive sectors like the rice revolution and potatoes value chain.

“You did not waste time to focus on the poor and the vulnerable Nigerians hence you introduced the social net programs focusing on conditional cash transfer schemes, the Anchor Borrower program, School Feeding Programme, Safe School Initiative and so on.

“But your Excellency, about six years down the line and having secured a second term mandate from Nigerians, it is heart wrenching to note that insecurity has worsened in the country leading to interrogative concerns by people such as what is anticorruption without security? What is the value of food if farms are not safe for agriculture to thrive? What is the significance of infrastructure devoid of security?

The lawmaker said further that “the issue of insecurity has reached a point where the current strategies being adopted by your administration have failed and are in no way adequate to guarantee safety. “As it is, they can no longer hold water in a cup let alone in a basket.

The gaps are becoming wider by the day with serious concerns such as the plight of many school children still in the den of captives; brazen daylight attacks on communities and travelers which have become almost unabated; the recent shameful raid on the highly fortified Nigeria Defence Academy, (NDA) Kaduna; and the metropolitan attacks in Jos, Plateau State among others.

All these have heightened fears of insecurity in Nigeria. “The recent merger of command and control of the special military Operations in Plateau State extending to parts of Kaduna state and Taraba State code named Operations Safe Haven (OSH) with the office of the General Officer Commanding 3rd Armoured Division, Rukuba, Jos; has failed to yield the desired results when compared to the successes recorded during the pre-merger period.

“The abysmal budgetary allocations and releases to the Armed forces and other security organizations leave less to be desired in transforming the law enforcement agencies towards becoming much more efficient and proactive in addressing insecurity challenges in the country.

“The poor implementation of the Community Policing component of the Police Act 2020 which I sponsored and was signed by you on the 16th day of September 2020. Questions have been raised as to where the trained civilians were deployed to.

“What are their current contributions to security in the communities that they serve? What has been the level of motivation for the implementation of the other components of the Act regarding responsibilities and so on?”

