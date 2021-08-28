News

Insecurity: Plateau Rep writes Buhari, decries govt failure

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) has said that the failure of the Buhari government to deal decisively with factors indicative of rising animosity in the country, mutual suspicion and religious frontlines are responsible for the recent upsurge in the security challenges in the land.

He said the Federal Government strategies towards addressing the spate of insecurity in the country have proven to be ineffective and have failed to deal with the security challenges in the country and have failed to guarantee safety of the lives of the Nigerian people.

In a highly worded open letter to the President, the APC lawmaker said that the renewed attack in Jos, Plateau State revealed laxity of leadership at the centre to proactively address justly and equitably reported cases of attack on community as well as the absymal budgetary allocation and releases to the security agencies.

He said: “on 29th day of May 2015, you resurrected the hope and optimism of bringing back robust economic transformation devoid of corruption and free from insecurity via your 3-Point Agenda when you spoke highly about defending and protecting the Constitution and by simple reflection, you swore to uphold the primary responsibility of Government as enshrined in Section 14(b) thus: ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“You declared explicitly that equitable and efficient strategies would be adopted by all the machineries of government to end the wanton destructions of lives and properties particularly those associated with the activities of Boko Haram which hitherto had extended beyond the North East to the North Central and other parts of Nigeria.

“Indeed, and without doubt, you spoke a ‘language’ well understood by the enemies of peace and progress and you were able to subdue them ‘technically’.

“You worked assiduously to reinforce due process and transparency in the public service; revived a breathless railway sub sector from the transport sector; engendered agricultural revolution in key productive sectors like the Rice revolution and Potatoes value chain.

“You did not waste time to focus on the poor and the vulnerable Nigerians hence you introduced the social net programs focusing on conditional cash transfer schemes, the Anchor Borrower program, School Feeding Program, Safe School Initiative and so on.

“But your Excellency, about six years down the line and having secured a second term mandate from Nigerians, it is heart wrenching to note that insecurity has worsened in the country leading to interrogative concerns by people such as What is Anti-Corruption without Security; What is the value of food if farms are not safe for agriculture to thrive; What is the significance of infrastructure devoid of security?”

