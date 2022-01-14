Insecurity: Police acquire over 200 buffalo operational vehicles, others

The police have procured over 200 buffalo operational vehicles, among other logistics equipment. The vehicles were inaugurated yesterday at Force Headquarters (FHQ) in Abuja. In his address at the ceremony, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, said the development was part of the ongoing reforms of the force by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He disclosed that the operational assets were procured the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. Accordingly, Dingyadi thanked the fund “for meticulously and meritoriously completing the execution of this projects, marking commencement of commissioning of numerous interventions, through equipping, training and modernization of policing infrastructure, in line with this administrations’ mandates to deepen security and safety nation- wide”. Adjudged as “rugged”, the platforms are said to have the capacity to withstand varied geographical terrains and atmospheric conditions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...