Insecurity: Police adopt tech-driven policing to check criminal activities

The Nigeria Police Force said it has acquired five additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country, in line with the IGP’s vision and mission statements which include technology-driven policing. According to the Police, the acquisition is the manifestation of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba’s determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Force and ultimately enhance its intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Ad- ejobi stated that the drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to responding officers. “The UAVs include an ALTI Transition, capable of covering up to 150km in a single flight with high endurance of up to 14 hours, and an Elistair Orion fixed-wing aircraft, capable of covering up to 92m altitude with high endurance of up to 50 hours and other sensitive and forensic-based features.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...