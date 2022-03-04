News

Insecurity: Police arrest 424 for terror, abduction, murder, cultism

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday said the special operations undertaken by the force resulted in the arrest of 114 suspects for terrorism, 110 for armed robbery, 50 kidnapping and 150 for cultism. He said this at a meeting with zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners of Police at Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

A statement by the acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the conference, “was aimed at reviewing the country’s internal security and reevaluating strategies to advance the Police mandate of providing public safety for all and sundry”. Adejobi said: “While counting the massive successes of Operation Sahara Storm and its significant achievements in bandits’ enclaves within Illela, Rabbah and Goronyo Local Government Areas of Sokoto State between January 20 and 29, 2022. “The IGP stated that aside from the destruction of all the camps and other assets of the bandits in the criminal enclaves, a total of 38 suspected bandits/terror elements were arrested while 32 AK-47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher, 1,412 7.62mm live ammunition.

 

Our Reporters

