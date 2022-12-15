News

Insecurity: Police arrested 2209 kidnap, other suspects in 11 months – IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said that ongoing internal security operations across the nation resulted in the arrest of no few than 2209 kidnap, murder, armed robbery and cybercrimes suspects.

The operations, which the police chief said covered the period between January and November, also led to the recovery of a total of 11,778 arms and ammunition.

Baba made the disclosure Thursday at a meeting with strategic police officers in Abuja.

According to him: “Between January-November, 2022 we have successfully rescued 865 victims of kidnapping and arrested 383 kidnapping suspects.”

He said: “Similarly, a total of 923 armed robbery suspects; 335 murder suspects and 473 suspected cultists were also apprehended.”

 

Our Reporters

