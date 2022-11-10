News Top Stories

Insecurity: Police deploy new high-powered drones in strategic locations

The police said they have acquired three Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, for surveillance purposes as the country tackles its security challenges. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed this in a statement yesterday. He said: “The Inspector- General of Police Usman Baba has acquired three high-powered UAVs for improved armed surveillance operations to check criminal activities in the country as a further manifestation of his determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to him, the drones will assist the force in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations. Adejobi added: “The three newly acquired UAVs are rotary wing aircraft capable of flying up to an altitude of 1000ft with high operational endurance and capacity of firing at acquired threats and targets from reasonable distances. The Nigeria Police Airwing has concluded training for the operators of the drones in partnership with foreign experts who have been consulted for training and maintenance of the drones.

“The IGP has directed the immediate and strategic deployment of these drones based on necessity while noting that three more UAVs of the same specifications are still expected at the shortest possible time. “The IGP while reiterating the constant deployment and judicious use of the drones, ordered a total clamp down on non-state actors and criminals in Nigeria, and similarly warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear and turn a new leaf else the environment would not be conducive for them, and they may meet their waterloo soonest. “The IGP has further re-emphasized the firm determination of his administration to continue to explore the use of technology in the fight against crime and criminality while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.”

 

Our Reporters

