Insecurity: Police kill 23, arrest 37 suspected bandits in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police “Operation Sahara Storm” said it killed 23 suspected bandits during a gun duel with insurgents in three local government areas of Sokoto State.

 

Also, 37 suspected bandits were arrested in Illela, Rabah and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto State.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operation, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Ahmed Zaki Gwandu stated this while parading the suspects and weapons confiscated during  the operation at State Police Command, Sokoto yesterday. DIG Gwandu, explained that the suspects have direct links to offences of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping ,armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, culpable homicide, cattle rustling and terrorism.

He said the suspects were ar  rested at different locations in connection with the case of banditry and other crimes and criminalities.

 

According to him, the suspects were linked to the notorious gang leader Bello Turji and have all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry.

He disclosed that a number of bandits’ camps were identified and raided, at Illela, Gudugudu,  Isa, Bungo, Sangari, Dunawa, Tsamaye, Heli, Goronyo, Mayel, Sakanau, Kuka, Zangon Isu in Sokoto State.

 

He further revealed that the police during the operation recovered 32 AK-47 rifles, 2600 ammunitions, one rocket launcher, 4 locally made pistols, 4 operational vehicles,10 cartons of pentazocine B. P 30 injection, others were some assorted charms, 18 Hansen phones and 33 live cartridges among others.

 

Among the suspects paraded include the former Special Adviser to Zamfara State and a close associate to bandit’sleader, BelloTurji, MusaKamarawa who confessed to working under thebanditskingpin. Kamarawaalsosaidhewasarrested while trying to purchase a vehicle that worthN28millioninBeninRepublic.

 

