Insecurity: Police move against protests in C’River

Cross River State Police Command has warned against any form of protest or holding any nocturnal meetings in the state because of the current state of insecurity across the country. The state Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande, gave this warning on Friday while parading about 109 persons, including cultists at the command’s headquarters in Calabar. According to Akande, the command will no longer allow any protest because such could be hijacked by either Eastern Security Network (ESN) or Al Qaeda or any other group. Akande said out of the 109 suspected cultists arrested by his command, about 35 of them were arrested at the point of hoisting their cult group’s flag.

