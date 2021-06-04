Insecurity: Police move against protests in C’River

Cross River State Police Command has warned against any form of protests or holding any nocturnal meeting in the state because of the current state of insecurity across the country.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande gave this warning while parading about 109 persons, including cultists at the Police Command, Calabar on Friday.

According to Akande the Police will no longer allow any protests because such could be hijacked by either Eastern Security Network, Al Qaeda or any other group.

Akande said out of the 109 suspected cultists arrested by his command, about 35 of them were arrested at the point of hoisting their cult group flag.

“A total number of 109 suspects were arrested for various offences just within the period three weeks. May I clearly say that the command will leave no stone unturned in her efforts towards ridding the state of the activities of miscreant.

“Let me use this opportunity to let the public know that we will not allow any protest in the state for now as the situation is very tense in the country,” the Commissioner said.

