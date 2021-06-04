Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Police move against protests in C’River

Posted on

Cross River State Police Command has warned against any form of protests or holding any nocturnal meeting in the state because of the current state of insecurity across the country.
The state’s Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande gave this warning while parading about 109 persons, including cultists at the Police Command, Calabar on Friday.
According to Akande the Police will no longer allow any protests because such could be hijacked by either Eastern Security Network, Al Qaeda or any other group.
Akande said out of the 109 suspected cultists arrested by his command, about 35 of them were arrested at the point of hoisting their cult group flag.
“A total number of 109 suspects were arrested for various offences just within the period three weeks. May I clearly say that the command will leave no stone unturned in her efforts towards ridding the state of the activities of miscreant.
“Let me use this opportunity to let the public know that we will not allow any protest in the state for now as the situation is very tense in the country,” the Commissioner said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ZLP to Buhari: Speak out on killer herdsmen

Posted on

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Ondo State Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to dissociate himself from criminal elements using Fulani herdsmen as cover to unleash terror on innocent travellers and farmers in the state and the Southwest region as a whole. The Chairman of the party, Chief Joseph Akinlaja said […]
Metro & Crime

Tension, jubilation in Bayelsa as court orders fresh election

Posted on

There was jubilation in and around Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, and also at the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday following the nulification of the November 2019 governorship election by a tribunal sitting in Abuja. The Justice Ibrahim Sirajo-led panel had voided the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in […]
Metro & Crime

Activists protest as hotel strips workers over missing N5,000

Posted on

Human rights activists in Delta State have condemned the alleged stripping of four hotel workers over a missing N5,000. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel around the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction at Effurun near Warri.   The activists alleged dehumanisation of the workers as they protested in Asaba. The activists carried placards of […]

