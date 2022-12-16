News Top Stories

Insecurity: Police nabbed 2,209 kidnap, other suspects in 11 months –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said that ongoing internal security operations across the nation resulted in the arrest of no few than 2209 kidnap, murder, armed robbery and cyber-crime suspects. The operations, which the police chief said covered the period between January and November, also led to the recovery of a total of 11,778 arms and ammunition.

Babamadethedisclosure, yesterday, at a meeting with strategic police officers in Abuja. According to him: “Between January-November, 2022 we have successfully rescued 865 victims of kidnapping and arrested 383 kidnapping suspects.”

He said: “Similarly, a total of 923 armed robbery suspects; 335 murder suspects and 473 suspected cultists were also apprehended. “Following the approval for the establishment of the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the deployment of highly trained police cybercrime operatives to the newly established unit, we have also enhanced our cybercrime investigation capacity leading to the arrest of a total of 478 cybercrime suspects, while we continually deploy our unique INTERPOL tools to monitor andapprehendtransnational criminal fugitives.

“During these internal security operations, we recovered a total of 1,125 assorted firearms, and 10,653 assorted calibre of ammunition. “We also apprehended 696 terror elements, bandits and secessionistsand284pipeline vandals across the country.” “All these breakthroughs,” he maintained, “would not have been achieved without the loyalty and leadership skills of allof you here seated.”

“Forthis, Ispeciallysalute your courage and commend you all for supporting my leadership and aiding the process of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria Police Force within the internal security framework of the country.

“I trust that you shall continue to march shoulder to shoulder with my leadership towards building on the gains we have recorded so far in our onslaught against criminal elements that are bent of negatively altering our national values for peace andcommunalsecurityaswe project into Year 2023” On the 2023 general elections, the IGP reassured of ongoing efforts by officers and men, in collaboration with other sister agencies, to guaranteeapeacefulprocess.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New […]
News

Local technology: NAF signs 32 ‘active’ MoUs with varsities, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday, said it had entered into a total of 32 “active” Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities, and other reputable institutions in the country, as part of its commitment to local Technology promotion. Specifically, the NAF noted that the MoUs, which were signed in the last five years, were in […]
News Top Stories

FG rakes in N589bn VAT in Q1 2022 –NBS

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Isa Adbulwahab

A total of N588.59 billion has been collected as Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government in the first quarter of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said. The bureau explained in Abuja on Friday that the collections recorded a growth of 4.41 per cent on a quarter- on-quarter basis from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica