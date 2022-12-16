Insecurity: Police nabbed 2,209 kidnap, other suspects in 11 months –IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said that ongoing internal security operations across the nation resulted in the arrest of no few than 2209 kidnap, murder, armed robbery and cyber-crime suspects. The operations, which the police chief said covered the period between January and November, also led to the recovery of a total of 11,778 arms and ammunition.

Babamadethedisclosure, yesterday, at a meeting with strategic police officers in Abuja. According to him: “Between January-November, 2022 we have successfully rescued 865 victims of kidnapping and arrested 383 kidnapping suspects.”

He said: “Similarly, a total of 923 armed robbery suspects; 335 murder suspects and 473 suspected cultists were also apprehended. “Following the approval for the establishment of the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the deployment of highly trained police cybercrime operatives to the newly established unit, we have also enhanced our cybercrime investigation capacity leading to the arrest of a total of 478 cybercrime suspects, while we continually deploy our unique INTERPOL tools to monitor andapprehendtransnational criminal fugitives.

“During these internal security operations, we recovered a total of 1,125 assorted firearms, and 10,653 assorted calibre of ammunition. “We also apprehended 696 terror elements, bandits and secessionistsand284pipeline vandals across the country.” “All these breakthroughs,” he maintained, “would not have been achieved without the loyalty and leadership skills of allof you here seated.”

“Forthis, Ispeciallysalute your courage and commend you all for supporting my leadership and aiding the process of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria Police Force within the internal security framework of the country.

“I trust that you shall continue to march shoulder to shoulder with my leadership towards building on the gains we have recorded so far in our onslaught against criminal elements that are bent of negatively altering our national values for peace andcommunalsecurityaswe project into Year 2023” On the 2023 general elections, the IGP reassured of ongoing efforts by officers and men, in collaboration with other sister agencies, to guaranteeapeacefulprocess.

