Insecurity: Police recover 7, 395 arms, ammunition, cartridges

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said that ongoing operations to mop-up illegal small arms and light weapons across the country have resulted in the recovery of 7, 395 arms, ammunition, as well as cartridges.

A breakdown of the seizures indicated that is as follows: arms (3,980); ammunition (2,358); and cartridges (1,057).

A statement Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quoted the police chief as making the disclosure while supervising the handover of the seized items to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

New Telegraph reports that the Centre was established on May 3, 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari, with the mandate to curb/control proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has supervised the handing over of 3,980 arms of different calibres to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)”, the Force spokesperson said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...