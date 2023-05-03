Insecurity: Police Strategise Against Criminal In Osun, Oyo

…..As AIG Akande holds one one-security retreat with Officers

The Zone 11 Command security management team under the leadership of AIG Sikiru Akande has warned criminals in Oyo and Osun States to relocate, and those criminals living in other states but come to the states to commit crimes and run back, to desist from this act or face the full wrath of the law.

The Zone 11 Command Police Boss gave this warning while addressing journalists after one day Security Retreat with both Oyo and Osun States Commissioners of Police, Operations officers, Intelligent officers, and Tactical Commanders at Zone 11 Command Headquarters Osogbo.

He said appropriate strategies have been put in place to tackle and curb every forms of crime and criminality in both states.

Akande who said that states had now been mapped, segmented in a way to easily track and tackle pockets of crime being experienced in some part of the two states once in a while, pleaded with people to always give information to the police for proactive measures.

The AIG then promised that it will be a continuous exercise to rid the states out of criminals as the retreat endsendedh officers showing readiness and willingness to flush criminals out of Oyo and Osun States.

Ends