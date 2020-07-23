Insecurity: Policemen’ll be more visible in Ogun, new CP vows

The new Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Thursday promised to make policemen more visible in the state through intensive patrols and raids of roads, waterways, blackspots and criminal hideouts.

Ajogun also vowed to take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates and traffickers as well as their sponsors in and out of the state.

He spoke at the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, shortly after taking over the command from the outgone commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson.

Ajogun, who arrived the headquarters at 11:30am, inspected the guard of honour and subsequently addressed officers and men of the command.

In his maiden press briefing, the new police boss warned against any act of misconduct, saying such would be viewed seriously under his watch.

He assured that the entire workforce of the command would be driven and guarded tirelessly towards making the state a better place to live and invest in.

Ajogun declared that misuse of firearms and extra judicial killings by any police operatives would not be tolerated, insisting that civilians should be treated with utmost respect and dignity.

He said: “Policing activities in the state will be widespread and percolative, non-discriminatory and unrestricted. Both the low and high individuals, big and small communities in the state through adequate protection of key and vulnerable points, intensive patrols of neighbourhoods, business districts, roads and waterways, constant surveillance and regular raids of blackspots and criminal hideouts.

“The command will take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates, traffickers, indeed criminals of all hues and their sponsors, procurers, counsellors and accessories in and outside the state.

“We will pay criminals back in their coins in very decisive manner should they dare our resolve and determination. Ogun State will be made too hot for criminally-minded persons. These deviants are therefore advised to quickly leave the state now and never to return or be prepared to suffer unprecedented fatalities.”

Ajogun enjoined members of the public to cooperate with the police in fighting crime, adding that information boxes will be revitalised to receive confidential information to encourage more tip-offs

