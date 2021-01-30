News

Insecurity: Political class abandon roads for air in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

Privileged citizens of Ondo State have resorted into travelling by air from Akure to Abuja and Lagos State in order to escape from the hands of kidnappers who have taken over the federal roads in the Sunshine State.

 

Activities of killer herdsmen and kidnappers are prominent within the four Akoko Local Governments area of Ondo State before the recent waves of kidnapping that have sent fear down the spines of the people of the state.

 

The Deputy Registrar of Federal University of Akure, Dr Amos Arijesuyo was killed by bandits who waylaid him on his way to Akure from Ibadan, Oyo State. The wife of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mrs Ale, was kidnapped on her way to Akure from another Southwest state.

 

The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi was killed along Owo/Ifon road all within the last two months. The recent waves of kidnapping have made privileged few who can afford the money to jettison travelling by road to either Abuja or Lagos. The flight from Akure to either Lagos or Abuja takes off around 11 am each day.

 

Aside the governor, his deputy and commissioners, top politicians from Ondo and neighbouring Ekiti State, now patronize the Akure Airport.

 

Despite the hike in the cost of air transportation, political office holders and top politicians, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said they would rather pay such an amount than to pay kidnappers millions of naira and have traumatic experience in the hands of the bandits.

 

A return flight to Lagos from Akure costs roughly N89, 254; while the same return flight to Abuja is N140, 137.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anxiety in Abuja as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits harder

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

  There was anxiety in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic experienced in the territory.   This development was confirmed by the Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu. Kawu, who briefed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said many confirmed patients of COVID-19 were critically down […]
News

Fuel price hike: PLAC urges NASS to pass PIB

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly, to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in view of the full deregulation of the petroleum sector by the Federal Government and the attendant fuel price increase The Executive Director of the Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, made the call while answering […]
News

Africa Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program, ‘AWIFTEP’, supports AFFIF 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  As the countdown to Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 begins, the African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP), a program supporting the development of African women entrepreneurs within the film and TV industry has indicated interest in partnering with AFFIF 2020.   The program, which is scheduled to hold from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica