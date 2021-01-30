Insecurity: Political class abandon roads for air in Ondo

Privileged citizens of Ondo State have resorted into travelling by air from Akure to Abuja and Lagos State in order to escape from the hands of kidnappers who have taken over the federal roads in the Sunshine State.

Activities of killer herdsmen and kidnappers are prominent within the four Akoko Local Governments area of Ondo State before the recent waves of kidnapping that have sent fear down the spines of the people of the state.

The Deputy Registrar of Federal University of Akure, Dr Amos Arijesuyo was killed by bandits who waylaid him on his way to Akure from Ibadan, Oyo State. The wife of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mrs Ale, was kidnapped on her way to Akure from another Southwest state.

The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi was killed along Owo/Ifon road all within the last two months. The recent waves of kidnapping have made privileged few who can afford the money to jettison travelling by road to either Abuja or Lagos. The flight from Akure to either Lagos or Abuja takes off around 11 am each day.

Aside the governor, his deputy and commissioners, top politicians from Ondo and neighbouring Ekiti State, now patronize the Akure Airport.

Despite the hike in the cost of air transportation, political office holders and top politicians, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said they would rather pay such an amount than to pay kidnappers millions of naira and have traumatic experience in the hands of the bandits.

A return flight to Lagos from Akure costs roughly N89, 254; while the same return flight to Abuja is N140, 137.

