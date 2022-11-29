News Top Stories

Insecurity, political instability, Russian/Ukraine war ECOWAS’ greatest concerns, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the major concerns of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are insecurity, political instability, the Russian/ Ukraine war and COVID- 19. Buhari said this yesterday at the opening session of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja.

The President, who expressed support for the selection of ECOWAS parliamentarian through direct election, also reiterated his resolve to bequeath the legacy of free and fair election not only in Nigeria but also in the region.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, he also reminded the lawmakers of the ECOWAS Parliament of the need to align their programmes to those of the founding fathers of the sub-regional body.

According to him, the original plan of the ECOWAS founding fathers is to have a West Africa that is integrated economically with harmonised policies, enjoying the free move ment of persons, goods and services, as well as the seamless right to the establishment. He urged the ECOWAS member states to take advantage of existing mechanisms and our enterprising population to turn their dreams into reality. ‘‘We have the capacity to do so.

Let us collaborate more and remove our out-dated physical and psychological boundaries and other colonially- inspired differences so our region can fully attain its full potential,” he said. On the election of members of the ECOWAS Parliament by Direct Universal Suffrage, Buhari strongly declared his support for the process,  provided it is conducted with minimum or even at no cost at all, to the Community.

Explaining Nigeria’s support for the process, he said the ECOWAS Parliament can only fulfil its true mandate when it has a set of directly elected and dedicated Members. “I believe that membership of the ECOWAS Parliament, not drawn from serving members of Parliaments of Member States, would be a good step towards injecting our regional integration with new energy and initiative,” Buhari said.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS efforts, with the support of partners, to keep the region peaceful, secure and politically stable, he pledged Nigeria’s continued support for the restoration of democratic rule in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

While expressing the conviction that the sustenance of democracy and rule of law should remain the norm in the region, he said there would be multiple political activities in some ECOWAS Member States, including Nigeria, whose general election takes place in February and March 2023.

On the forthcoming elections in Sierra Leone and Liberia, Buhari declared Nigeria’s readiness to stand by any country in the region that is committed to organising free and fair elections

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

